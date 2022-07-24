Ludhiana, July 24: In yet another incident of sexual assault, a 22-year-old woman has accused her colleague of raping her on the false promise of marriage for months and later refusing to stand by that promise. Based on her complaint, the cops have booked the accused, identified as Jaspreet Singh under relevant sections of IPC, reported TOI.

As per the reports, the victim, in her complaint, alleged that the accused was her colleague working at a factory outlet in the city. She further alleged that the accused took her to his house wherein he developed physical relations with her on the pretext of marriage. Since then, he sexually assaulted her several times. Gujarat Shocker: 21-Year-Old Woman Raped on Pretext of Marriage by Schoolmate in Ahmedabad, Case Registered.

However, when she asked him to marry her, he refused. A case under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused at the Focal Point police station. The accused is yet to be arrested by the police.

