Hyderabad, August 5: In a bizarre incident, a jilted lover in Telangana's Hyderabad allegedly stabbed a 22-year-old woman at her house and later stabbed himself with the same knife. Reports inform that the victim worked as a saleswoman and the accused was allegedly in love with her for the past 4 years. According to a report by TOI, the accused stabbed the woman at her house before stabbing himself in Bowenpally area of Secunderabad on Wednesday. Police registered an attempt to murder case under Section 307 of the IPC. Bihar Shocker: Man Stabs Friend to Death for Refusing to Pay Him Rs 50 in Patna District.

The report adds that the woman who sustained two stab injuries is said to be out of danger while the accused has been severely injured and is undergoing treatment. The victim, identified as 22-year-old Chamanthi hails from Bapuji Nagar in Bowenpally. She works at a supermarket near her house. Police informed that the jilted lover stabbed her in her house on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as 25-year-old Girish, hails from Jawaharnagar. He used to work as a chef is currently unemployed. He was in love with Chamanthi for the past four years and on Wednesday, he came to Chamanthi's house and blamed her for ignoring her these days. Girish pulled out a knife from his pocket and stabbed Chamanthi twice.

Soon after being stabbed, Chamanthi collapsed on the floor screaming in pain after which her mother panicked. The accused stabbed himself in the abdomen with the same knife and collapsed in front of their door and later, both were shifted to different hospitals for treatment.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 05, 2021 05:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).