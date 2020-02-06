JNU Student Raghavendra Mishra Arrested For Allegedly Sexually Harassing a Female Student Inside Campus

Delhi Police logo. (File Photo)

Delhi, February 6: Raghavendra Mishra, a JNU student has been arrested on Wednesday by Delhi Police for allegedly sexually harassing a female student inside the campus. According to an ANI update, the following cases were registered against the accused-354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) & 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of IPC

On the other hand, it has been a month now that more than 51 people were injured and private cars and property damaged when masked hoodlums, goons armed with rods and sticks, and mostly affiliated to Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) attacked students and teachers of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in the evening of January 5. Till now no action has been taken. Sharjeel Imam, JNU Student, Arrested From Bihar's Jahanabad Over 'Cut Off Assam From India' Remark.

Delhi Police: Raghvendra Mishra,a JNU student arrested y'day for allegedly sexually harassing a female student inside campus. Case was registered u/s 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) & 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of IPC pic.twitter.com/VyJdvu95fW — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2020

According to another report, Delhi Police's Crime Branch arrested JNU student Sharjeel Imam from Bihar from an 'imambara' on January 28. Police had launched a hunt for Sharjeel Imam after his controversial video went viral in mid-January. Imam had reportedly delivered an inflammatory speech against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in which he was seen talking about dividing the country.