Chennai, February 13: Silver prices in India witnessed a mild uptick on Friday, February 13, 2026, tracking steady global trends and continued industrial demand. The white metal maintained its firm tone after consolidating near recent highs, supported by stable international commodity markets and cautious investor participation amid currency fluctuations. Check the latest silver rates today in key Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Noida.

Market sentiment remained largely positive, with prices in northern and western cities holding slightly above the INR 4 lakh per kg mark. Southern markets continued to command a premium due to stronger regional demand and local supply dynamics. Analysts note that silver is mirroring broader global commodity stability while reacting to short-term macroeconomic signals. Silver Rate Today, February 12, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Major Cities.

Silver Rates for February 13, 2026 (1 Kg)

City Silver Rate (1 Kg) Chennai INR 4,15,000 Hyderabad INR 4,15,000 New Delhi INR 4,04,500 Mumbai INR 4,04,500 Kolkata INR 4,04,500 Bengaluru INR 4,04,500 Noida / Ghaziabad INR 4,04,500 Gurugram INR 4,04,500 Ahmedabad INR 4,04,500 Jaipur INR 4,04,500 Lucknow INR 4,04,500 Bhopal INR 4,04,500 Jodhpur INR 4,04,500 Srinagar* INR 3,99,000

Note: Silver rates are indicative and exclude GST, TCS, and other applicable levies. Local market prices may vary slightly.

Despite the recent incremental gains, silver continues to trade within a broader consolidation range. Analysts suggest that global inflation data, US Federal Reserve commentary, industrial demand outlook, and currency movement will determine whether the white metal extends its upward momentum or witnesses near-term profit booking in the coming sessions.

