Hyderabad, February 13: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh is expected to release the AP Inter Hall Tickets 2026 shortly for students appearing in the Intermediate Public Examinations. Candidates from both first year and second year courses will be able to download their admit cards from the official website bie.ap.gov.in once the link is activated.

As per the official schedule, first year theory exams will be conducted from February 23 to March 24, 2026, while second year exams will take place from February 24 to March 23, 2026. All papers will be held in a single morning session from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. Students are advised to report to their examination centres well before time to complete verification procedures. RRB NTPC 2026: Typing Skill Test Admit Cards Out for Under Graduate Posts, How To Download.

How to Download AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026

• Visit bie.ap.gov.in

• Click on the “Theory Hall Tickets IPE February 2026” link

• Enter Registration Number or Previous Roll Number and Date of Birth

• Submit the details

• Download and print the hall ticket

Students must carefully verify their name, subjects, photograph and exam centre details. Carrying a printed hall ticket is mandatory, and electronic gadgets are strictly prohibited inside the examination hall.

