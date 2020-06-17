Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Journalist Amish Devgan Booked for Remark on Sufi Saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti

News PTI| Jun 17, 2020 04:21 PM IST
Journalist Amish Devgan Booked for Remark on Sufi Saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti
Journalist Amish Devgan. (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Jaipur, June 17: Police have registered an FIR against a television news anchor for allegedly making an objectionable comment on Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti. The FIR was lodged after a complaint against News 18 India anchor Amish Devgan by a “khadim” at the saint's dargah in Ajmer on Tuesday night.

“He is running a communal agenda against the Muslim community. The dargah of Sufi saint is visited not only by Muslims but by people of all religions and his comments have hurt the sentiments of all,” Syed Sarwar Chishti said. The journalist later apologised on Twitter. Supreme Court Rejects Arnab Goswami's Plea to Quash FIRs And Transfer Probe to CBI, Extends Protection From Arrest.

Amish Devgan's Tweet

“In 1 of my debates, I inadvertently referred to 'Khilji' as Chishti. I sincerely apologise for this grave error and the anguish it may hv caused to followers of the Sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti, whom I revere. I have in the past sought blessings at his dargah. I regret this error,” Devgan tweeted.

Dargah SHO Hem Raj said a case was registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act for outraging religious feelings. Another complaint was lodged by activist Muzaffar Bharti at the office of Ajmer's Superintendent of Police.

He accused Devgan and his team of trying to incite riots through “misleading and objectionable debates on communal issues”. He said Devgan made highly objectionable remarks on the revered saint, which shall not be tolerated.

“The dargah of Moinuddin Chishti is the symbol of brotherhood and harmony and crores of people of different religions all over the world have deep love and faith in the saint,” he said.

