Supreme Court Rejects Arnab Goswami's Plea to Quash FIRs And Transfer Probe to CBI, Extends Protection From Arrest

Arnab Goswami - Supreme Court (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 19: In a setback to Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, the Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected his plea seeking transfer of probe to the Central Beurue of Investigation (CBI) in FIRs registered against him for alleging making communal remarks during his show on the Palghar lynching case and migrants' gathering in Bandra. The Supreme Court also rejected Arnab Goswami's prayer for quashing the FIRs, but extended protection granted to him against coercive steps by three weeks. Arnab Goswami Booked on Charge of Hurting Religious Feelings.

"There can be no quashing of FIR under Article 32. The Petitioner has the liberty to pursue remedy before the competent court," a bench of Justices Chandrachud and MR Shah held. A couple of FIRs were registered against Goswami in various states after his programme on the Palghar mob lynching incident. It was alleged that he made a defamatory statement against Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi. Bombay HC Refuses to Restrain Arnab Goswami from Anchoring Until Pendency of Cases.

Another FIR accused Goswami of communalising the migrant incident of April 14 when a large crowd gathered in Mumbai's Bandra area. The crowd had gathered in a bid to board trains to return to their homes amid the nationwide lockdown in place to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. The apex court had earlier stayed action on all the FIRs against Goswami, except one filed in Nagpur, and granted him protection against coercive action.

Goswami had told the apex court that the case against him is a concerted action by a political party against a journalist. Earlier this month, the Maharashtra government had told the top that Goswami abused the interim protection by "browbeating, terrorising and intimidating the investigation officer, and levelled a serious allegation against Mumbai Police Commissioner through a debate on the news channel".