Rewari, September 17: An employee of Military Engineering Services (MES) was arrested in Haryana's Rewari for allegedly passing classified information to Pakistan, police said on Thursday. The accused, identified as Mahesh Kumar, was arrested by a joint team of Military Intelligence (MI) Lucknow and STF Haryana. Mahesh Kumar was honey-trapped on Facebook by Pakistani Intelligence Operatives. Two Indian Army Soldiers Honey Trapped by Pakistan's ISI, Arrested in Rajasthan.

According to Haryana Police, Mahesh was passing information related to the Indian Army to Pakistan Military intelligence via Whatsapp and Facebook. He was allegedly in contact of three Facebook accounts displaying female names and run by Pakistani Intelligence Operatives. The 28-year-old Mahesh worked as a cleaner in Military Engineering Services in Jaipur. He was sharing information in return for money. Pakistani Spy Network in India: ISI Spies Selling Army Information Nabbed in Operation Desert Chase by Rajasthan Police And Military Intelligence.

An employee of the Military Engineering Wing posted in Jaipur arrested on the charges of passing information related to the Indian Army to Pakistan Military intelligence via Whatsapp & Facebook.

According to a report by India Today, MI Lucknow had received inputs that sensitive military information was being shared to a young woman associated with Pakistani intelligence agencies by the mobile number used by Mahesh. It was learnt that he addressed the Pakistani operative as "Madamji". Subsequently, an operation code-named "Operation Madamji" was launched to nab Mahesh.

His location was traced in Rewari in the first week of September. The case was shared with STF Haryana and a joint team of both the agencies was formed. When all formalities were being done to arrest Mahesh, he moved out of Haryana. But STF Haryana found out that he would return Rewari on September 16. A new plan was formed and Mahesh was taken into custody on the September 16.

Mahesh allegedly received Rs 5,000 twice in his bank account as a gift in September 2019 and Jan 2020 for sharing classified information. He was initially in contact with known PIO-run Facebook account in the name of 'Harleen Gill'. When the account was deactivated in 2018, he got a friend request from the same PIO in 2019 this time from a Facebook account with the name of 'Harman Kour'.

