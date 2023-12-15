Bhopal, December 14: Former Chief Minister and Madhya Pradesh unit Congress president Kamal Nath's Facebook account has been hacked by some unknown persons, his office claimed on Thursday. Piyush Babele, who is Kamal Nath's media advisor, said that the account had been hacked by some unknown person and some irrelevant content was shared. He further added that an IT team of Kamal Nath's has been working to recover the account. Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Kamal Nath Likely to Meet Mallikarjun Kharge Today, May Resign from Post, Say Sources.

"The Facebook account of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee President and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath has been hacked. Hackers are posting irrelevant content on it. We are trying to recover the account," Babele added. Kamal Nath, who was in Chhindwara for the last few days and was participating in public meetings after the election, arrived in Bhopal on Thursday. INDIA Bloc's Focus is on Lok Sabha Polls, Says Kamal Nath on Tie-up Prospects in Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023.

Earlier on Thursday, the Madhya Pradesh Congress held a meeting at party headquarters and discussed the future course of action in view of the coming Lok Sabha election. A meeting was held in the presence of Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala, who is in-charge of Madhya Pradesh, and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh. During the meeting, the Congress leaders also discussed the leader of the opposition.

