Lucknow, July 17: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Kanpur encounter case, in which eight police personnel were killed when they went to arrest gangster Vikas Dubey, will record statements of people regarding the case from today till July 25, according to government sources.

The statements will be recorded on nine points on which the investigation is underway and anyone who has information regarding the case can contact the SIT, government sources said. The SIT will not be recording statements on Saturday and Sunday as there is a lockdown on those days in the state. nThe statements will be recorded from 12 noon to 2 pm. The SIT has been asked to submit its report to the state's Chief Minister by July 31.nIn the SIT probe, anyone with information can provide evidence related to the incident to the investigating officer. The SIT has also released its email and office address for anyone wishing to record a statement regarding the case. Kanpur Encounter Case: LDA to Seal Gangster Vikas Dubey’s House in Lucknow.

Vikas Dubey was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Police in Ujjain on July 9. He was on the run and had come to the city to offer prayers at the Mahakal temple.

Dubey was killed in an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Police on July 10 after he "attempted to flee". The gangster was the main accused in the encounter that took place in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur, in which a group of assailants opened fire on a police team, which had gone to arrest him. Eight police personnel were killed in the encounter.