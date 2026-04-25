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News INDIA Lucknow Shocker: 11-Year-Old Boy Tortured and Beaten to Death With 40 Injury Marks on Body; Gurukul Operator Arrested The victim, identified as Divyansh, had been enrolled at the Ramanuj Bhagwat Ved Vidyapeeth Gurukul for only seven days before his body was left outside his family’s home in Kanpur. The investigation into Divyansh’s death has revealed a harrowing account of abuse.

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Police have arrested the operator of a Vedic residential school and his associate following the death of an 11-year-old student who was allegedly tortured and beaten to death over a three-day period. The victim, identified as Divyansh, had been enrolled at the Ramanuj Bhagwat Ved Vidyapeeth Gurukul for only seven days before his body was left outside his family’s home in Kanpur. The investigation into Divyansh’s death has revealed a harrowing account of abuse. According to police statements and CCTV footage recovered from the scene, the boy was subjected to "continuous assault" starting three days before his death.

The incident came to light after Mishra allegedly drove the child’s body to Kanpur and left it outside the family residence, initially claiming the boy had died from a fall down the stairs. However, family members discovered between 40 and 45 deep injury marks on the body, including signs that his limbs had been bound. Lucknow Shocker: Man Brutally Choke-Slams 10-Year-Old Playing on Street in Uttar Pradesh, Probe Launched (Disturbing Video).

Investigators say the abuse began because the child was singing and talking during classes. In response, the gurukul operator, Saurabh Mishra (known as Kanhaiya), allegedly forced the boy to stand naked on the rooftop in the afternoon heat and denied him meals while other students ate. On the final night, Mishra reportedly confessed to beating the boy with a belt and a stick until he lost consciousness.

Lucknow police arrested Saurabh Mishra, 27, and his associate, Harshita Soni, 23. Soni is accused of helping Mishra destroy evidence, including smashing the facility's CCTV cameras and DVR system. Both have been remanded to judicial custody. Lucknow Shocker: Man Beaten to Death by In-Laws Over Marriage Grudge, Wife Tied Up and Forced To Watch.

Background and Investigation

Divyansh’s father, Narendra Kumar Dwivedi, had enrolled his son in the gurukul on April 15, seeking free Vedic education. The institution was reportedly operating out of a rented house with fewer than ten students.

"A special team has been formed to investigate the case," said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Anjali Vishwakarma. She confirmed that the post-mortem was conducted by a panel of doctors and videographed to ensure transparency.

During interrogation, Mishra reportedly told police he suffered from an inability to control his temper due to severe physical punishment he received during his own childhood. Authorities are now investigating whether other children at the facility were also subjected to similar treatment.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 03:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).