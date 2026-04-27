Prachi Nigam, the inspiring Class 10 UP Board topper from Sitapur district in Uttar Pradesh, has once again proved her academic brilliance by scoring an impressive 91.20% in her Class 12 board examinations. The young student, who became a household name after topping Class 10 in 2024, continues to silence her critics with her outstanding performance.

Class 12 Results: Subject-Wise Breakdown

Prachi's Class 12 scorecard reflects her strong command over science and mathematics. She scored a near-perfect 99 in Mathematics, 96 in Hindi, 95 in Chemistry, and 93 in Physics. Her only score below 90 was in English, where she secured 73 marks. Prachi attributed this to her intense focus on JEE preparation, explaining that competitive exam training took priority over her English board exam performance. Prachi Nigam, Class 10 UP Board Topper, Shuts Up Trollers Over Her Facial Hair, Says 'They Can Live With Their Mindset, I Am Happy That My Success Is Now My Identity'.

From Class 10 Topper to Class 12 Achiever

In 2024, Prachi Nigam made headlines across India after scoring a stellar 591 out of 600 marks in the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad Class 10 examinations, securing the top position in the state. Along with academic recognition came unwanted attention - her photograph went viral, and a section of the internet subjected her to distasteful trolling over her facial hair.

Rather than staying silent, Prachi responded with remarkable maturity and grace. "When the UP results were announced, my picture went viral; many people trolled me. At the same time, there were those who supported me. I want to thank everyone," she said. She added, "However, God has made me, I am okay with it. For those who feel there is a difference, it doesn't matter. Even Chanakya was trolled, and he did not care. Similarly, I also don't care and will focus on my studies." UP Class 10 Board Topper Prachi Nigam Says '1, 2 Kam Aate to Theek Rehta' After Being Trolled Over Looks (Watch Heart-Touching Video).

In an interview with BBC, she reflected further: "If I had a few fewer marks, I would not have topped and got famous. Maybe that would have been better. I don't care much about the situation because I have been facing this for a long time. People see girls with hair and feel weird about it because they have not seen this before."

Prachi's ultimate dream is to become an engineer and earn a seat at an IIT. Her consistent academic performance, paired with her unwavering mental strength, makes her a role model for students across India - proving that talent and determination will always outlast trolling and negativity.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 10:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).