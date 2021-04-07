Bengaluru, April 7: Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, Karnataka has inoculated over 50 lakh people, said the Health Department on Wednesday. A total of 50,16,695 vaccinations have been administered so far with the first and second dose, the department said.

Revealing this, state Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar tweeted, "Karnataka crossed 50 lakh inoculations today. As of 2 pm today, 45,13,857 people received their first dose of vaccine and 5,02,838 people both doses of vaccine." Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar Rules Out Possibility of State Facing Shortage of COVID-19 Vaccine.

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar's Tweet

The vaccination drive is underway at 6,173 sites across the state, including the 5,564 government and 609 private centres, he said. People keen on getting inoculated came at a time when the COVID-19 cases exceeded 6,000 and 39 deaths were reported across the state on Tuesday alone.