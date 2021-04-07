Bengaluru, April 7: Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, Karnataka has inoculated over 50 lakh people, said the Health Department on Wednesday. A total of 50,16,695 vaccinations have been administered so far with the first and second dose, the department said.

Revealing this, state Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar tweeted, "Karnataka crossed 50 lakh inoculations today. As of 2 pm today, 45,13,857 people received their first dose of vaccine and 5,02,838 people both doses of vaccine." Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar Rules Out Possibility of State Facing Shortage of COVID-19 Vaccine.

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar's Tweet

Karnataka crossed 50 lakh inoculations today. As on 2 PM today 45,13,857 people have received first dose of vaccine and 5,02,838 people have received both the doses of vaccine. Vaccination is being distributed in 6,173 sites across the state including 5564 Govt & 609 Pvt centres. pic.twitter.com/Cpxc79mMIM — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) April 7, 2021

The vaccination drive is underway at 6,173 sites across the state, including the 5,564 government and 609 private centres, he said. People keen on getting inoculated came at a time when the COVID-19 cases exceeded 6,000 and 39 deaths were reported across the state on Tuesday alone.