Karnataka Bandh: Ola, Uber Services Suspended in State Till Evening

Ola and Uber (Photo Credits: PTI)

Bengaluru, February 13: Online taxi services being operated by app-based cab aggregators have been suspended across Karnataka state till Thursday evening in the view of Karnataka bandh called by pro-Kannada activists.

"We have told our drivers to stop services till evening. More than 70,000 vehicles usually run, but we are stopping the service today. We are supporting the bandh," said Tanveer, President of Ola, Uber Drivers' and Owners' Association, Bengaluru. Karnataka Bandh Today: Pro-Kannada Outfits Call for 12-Hour Shutdown Demanding Jobs for Kannadigas, Stones Pelted on Tirupati-Mangaluru Bus in Farangipet.

Meanwhile, pro-Kannada activist Praveen Shetty has been kept under house arrest to maintain law and order. Several pro-Kannada groups have called for Karnataka bandh today demanding implementation of Sarojini Mahishi report, recommending a certain percentage of jobs to Kannadigas in private and public sector companies. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has urged the organisations to call off the bandh.