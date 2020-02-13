Karnataka Bandh Today: Pro-Kannada Outfits Call for 12-Hour Shutdown Demanding Jobs for Kannadigas, Stones Pelted on Tirupati-Mangaluru Bus in Farangipet

Karnataka Bandh (Photo Credits: ANI)

Bengaluru, February 13: Several pro-Kannada outfits have called for Karnataka bandh on Thursday, February 14 demanding implementation of the Sarojini Mahishi report. The Karnataka government on Wednesday said that it is committed to fulfilling the demands of the people by implementing it which aims to provide percentage of jobs to Kannadigas in private and public sector companies. The bandh has been called by Karnataka Sanghatanegala Okkoota, a congregation of various pro-Kannada organisations. The 6 am-to-6 pm Karnataka bandh is likely to impact life across the state on Thursday.

Ola and Uber Extend Support

An association of Ola and Uber drivers has also extended support. Tanveer, President of Ola, Uber Drivers’ and Owners’ Association, Bengaluru said the services will be stopped till Thursday evening. "More than 70,000 vehicles usually run, but we are stopping the service today. We are supporting the bandh", he said.

Stones Pelted on Tirupati-Mangaluru Bus

On Thursday, stones were pelted on a Tirupati-Mangaluru bus in Farangipet during the protest. According to a latest update, pro-Kannada activist Praveen Shetty has been kept under house arrest. Minister for Kannada and Culture C T Ravi was quoted by PTI on Wednesday saying that the government has shown commitment towards implementation of the Sarojini Mahishi report.



"We have already implemented the report in the government sector. In the private sector, we are trying to implement it step by step. A cabinet decision has been taken to implement it step by step," he said. The Minister said that its implementation was not easy in the private sector as availability of skilled work force, among others, should be looked into.

The Sarojini Mahishi Committee, headed by former Union Minister Sarojini Mahishi, was constituted in 1984 to recommend job opportunities for Kannadigas in Karnataka. It submitted the report two years later.

Earlier, former Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah had met Kannada outfits agitating for implementation of the report and extended his full support to them. According to reports, several government Ministers, including Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa appealed to them to call off the bandh.