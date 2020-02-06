Karnataka Cabinet Expansion: Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa Inducts 10 New Ministers

Karnataka Cabinet with 10 New Ministers (Photo Credits: ANI)

Bengaluru, February 6: Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala on Thursday administered oath of office to 10 new ministers as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party government's cabinet expansion.

The 10 newly inducted ministers at the Raj Bhavan included B.C. Patil, Ramesh Jarkiholi, Narayana Gowda, K. Gopalaiah, S.T. Somashekar, Byrathi Basavaraj, K. Sudhakar, Anand Singh, Shivaram Hebbar, and Shrimanth Patil.

Vala welcomed the new ministers into Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa's cabinet with a bouquet after completing their swearing-in.

In the December 5 by-elections in 15 assembly segments, the BJP won 12, the opposition Congress two and one by an Independent. The JD-S drew blanks.