Bengaluru, October 16: The Congress-led government in Karnataka, on Thursday, has decided to make it mandatory for all private organisations to obtain prior permission from the concerned government authorities before holding any events. The decision by the state government comes following State Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Priyank Kharge's demand to ban activities of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in public places. The decision was taken during the Cabinet meeting on Thursday chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Although, the RSS is not directly mentioned, sources confirmed that the move is primarily aimed at restricting the Sangh's activities. Speaking to the media after the Cabinet meeting, Priyank Kharge said that it has been made mandatory to obtain prior permission for any event organised on a government property. The new rules will be given legal backing, Kharge added. "It will no longer be possible to wield lathis or conduct Path Sanchalans (foot marches)," he stressed. RSS Ban Row: Karnataka Government to Probe Threats to Priyank Kharge; Tightens Security at Residence.

"We cannot impose a ban on any organisation. What we are trying to convey is how one must behave on government properties, and the law has to be equal for people of all religions. Whether it is a government property or a public place, prior permission from the state government is necessary," Priyank Kharge said. "There are already a set of laws and guidelines in this regard. The state Cabinet has decided to consolidate them into a new legislation," he added. Priyank Kharge also said that debates regarding the issue would continue.

"Our responsibility is to ensure that educational institutions remain focused on education, and public places remain for the public. If someone, according to their whims, conducts a 'Path Sanchalan' with lathis, whom are they doing it for? Let it be any organisation or anyone, they must all remain within the legal framework." "Everyone, including me, should stay within the framework of law. Let them seek permission. If they are not engaging in illegal activities, why hesitate to take permission? All we are asking is to follow due process. If it is a good programme, it will be approved; if not, permission will be denied. The law should apply equally to all," he stressed. ‘RSS Spreading Ideas That Go Against Spirit of Constitution’: Priyank Kharge Writes to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Seeks Ban on Its Activities in Government Space.

Karnataka Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister, Eshwar Khandre, also commented on the issue, saying, "Today's Cabinet meeting has decided that in schools, government offices, and government-owned properties, no programmes will be allowed without prior permission. Events that provoke communal sentiments will not be permitted under any circumstances." "The state government has taken a firm decision in this regard, and the State Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil will provide further details," Khandre said. The decision is likely to spark a political row in the state.

