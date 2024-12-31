A carbon dioxide gas leak occurred at Ajmera Oxygen Plant on VKI Road, Jaipur, Rajasthan, following a broken valve in a storage tank. The incident reported today, December 31, at around 4:08 PM, caused heavy gas emissions, reducing visibility to nearly 200 meters in the vicinity. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) swiftly responded to the scene, where they took immediate action to contain the leak. Following instructions from the Deputy Controller of Civil Security Jaipur, the SDRF team closed the main valve, effectively halting the carbon dioxide release. A video shared by ANI captured the eerie sight of the gas engulfing the area while authorities worked to resolve the issue. Jaisalmer Gas Leak: Leakage of Gas During Tubewell Drilling Operation in Mohangarh Canal Area of Rajasthan Stops.

Carbon Dioxide Leak at Jaipur Oxygen Plant

#WATCH | Jaipur, Rajasthan | Today at 4:08 pm, information was received that due to the breakage of the valve of the tank of Ajmera Oxygen Plant in VKI Road, carbon dioxide was leaking. The rescue team reached the spot and saw that nothing was visible for 200 meters. As per the… pic.twitter.com/o0zmrQgWdL — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2024

