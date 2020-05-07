Chhattisgarh: 7 Paper Mill workers Hospitalised Due to Gas Leak While Cleaning Tank in Raigarh District

Rajgarh SP and Collector meeting victims of gas leak from a tank at a paper mill in Chhattisgarh (Photo Credits: ANI)

Raigarh, May 7: At least seven workers of a paper mill in Chhattisgarh’s Rajgarh district were hospitalised on Thursday. The workers fell ill after being exposed to a gas leak reportedly while cleaning a tank in the mill. According to reports, three of them are in critical condition. Raigarh Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh confirmed the news to news agency ANI. Singh Said that the owner of the mill tried to hide the incident. Vizag Gas Leak: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Issues List of Precautionary Measures for Safety of People.

After the incident, Singh and Collector Yashwant Kumar meet those who were affected by the gas leak at the paper mill. The Superintendent of Police said, "Owner of the mill tried to hide the incident from us & did not inform police. A case will be registered".

Raigarh SP Santosh Singh's Statement:

The incident in Chhattisgarh took place hours after the gas leak from LG Polymers plant in Vishakhapatnam. Eleven people have lost their lives in the incident, while around 800 people have been hospitalised. After visiting the victims at hospitals in Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy announced a compensation of Rs one crore to the families of the deceased.

Hours after the gas leak incident in Vizag National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issues notice to Andhra Pradesh Government and Centre over the incident. The NHRC took suo motu cognisance of media reports about the gas leak. In the notice, NHRC mentioned that right of life of the victims had been grossly violated.