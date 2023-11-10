Stampede in Karnataka: Electric Shock Leads to Stampede-Like Situation Outside Hasanamba Temple in Hassan, Several Injured (Watch Video)

A stampede situation ensued at Hasanamba Temple in Karnataka's Hassan on Friday, November 10, after a few people reportedly experienced electric shock. Several people sustained injuries in the stampede situation. The injured ones were sent to hospital for treatment. "Around 1.30pm, there was some electric shock due to a wire broken nearby. People panicked and started rushing. KEB and HESCOM officials are here. They're checking. Three people sent to hospital, a few others also sent to hospital. Doctors have clarified that they are all are out of danger. Time is less for darshan, that's why the crowd is more. We have arranged everything properly now," Hassan SP Mohammad Sujitha said. Karnataka: Five Children Seriously Injured Due to Cracker Burst During Festival At Durga Parameshwari Temple in Kinnigoli (Watch Video).

Stampede in Karnataka:

Hassan SP Mohammad Sujitha says, "Around 1.30pm, there was some electric shock due to a wire broken nearby. People panicked and started rushing. KEB and HESCOM officials are here. They're checking. Three people sent to hospital, a few others also sent to hospital. Doctors have… — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)