Stampede in Karnataka: Electric Shock Leads to Stampede-Like Situation Outside Hasanamba Temple in Hassan, Several Injured (Watch Video)

A stampede situation ensued at Hasanamba Temple in Karnataka's Hassan on Friday, November 10, after a few people reportedly experienced electric shock.

Socially Team Latestly| Nov 10, 2023 03:18 PM IST

A stampede situation ensued at Hasanamba Temple in Karnataka's Hassan on Friday, November 10, after a few people reportedly experienced electric shock. Several people sustained injuries in the stampede situation. The injured ones were sent to hospital for treatment. "Around 1.30pm, there was some electric shock due to a wire broken nearby. People panicked and started rushing. KEB and HESCOM officials are here. They're checking. Three people sent to hospital, a few others also sent to hospital. Doctors have clarified that they are all are out of danger. Time is less for darshan, that's why the crowd is more. We have arranged everything properly now," Hassan SP Mohammad Sujitha said. Karnataka: Five Children Seriously Injured Due to Cracker Burst During Festival At Durga Parameshwari Temple in Kinnigoli (Watch Video).

Stampede in Karnataka:

