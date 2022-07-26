Dakshina Kannada, July 26: The Karnataka police investigating the case of Hindu activists sending out partying graduation students from a pub/restaurant will contact the students to record their statements in Mangaluru city of Dakshina Kannada district.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashikumar who inspected the spot on Tuesday stated that information will be gathered from the students who were sent out of the pub and further action will be initiated. There is no provision for outsiders to carry out checks in pubs, he added.

The police had inputs regarding serving of liquor to minors. This is being checked regularly by the excise and police departments.

"On Monday at about 9 p.m., 5 to 6 boys claiming to be members of an organization came to the pub and told bouncer Dinesh that minors were being served liquor," Shashikumar said. Karnataka Violence: Tension Rises in Bagalkot After 3 Men Stabbed in Kerur; 18 Arrested by Police.

Shashikumar stated that the bouncer told the manager about the objections. Later, after a check of their age proof and ID proof, students who were celebrating came out themselves. As per the bouncer's statement, the group of activists did not directly communicate with the students.

The owner of the pub is in Mumbai and the password of the CCTV system is with him. He has been contacted and once the password is available, the police are going to check the CCTV footage and confirm the statements, he stated.

According to sources, Hindu activists barged inside the pub on Monday night and disrupted the farewell party attended by graduation students of a reputed college of Mangaluru.

The activists stopped the party and asked the students to stop dancing, boozing and return to their homes. They also objected to the dresses of the students.

The videos of 20 boys and 10 girls leaving the pub have surfaced. The footage shows boys and girls leaving the pub and some men standing in the parking area. Further investigation is on.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 26, 2022 03:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).