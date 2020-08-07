Hassan, August 7: Heavy rains wreaked havoc in Karnataka causing the flood-like situation and landslides in several parts of the state. On Friday, a video surfaced on social media in which a temple of Lord Shiva could be seen submerged in water in Karnataka’s Hassan district due to overflowing of Hemavathi river.

The area is receiving heavy downpour from the past few days. Heavy rains in Hassan district, especially in the Hemavathi river catchment area, has led to an increase in water level at the reservoir in Gorur. Also, Yagachi reservoir in Belur is receiving heavy inflow due to downpour in Mudigere taluk. Karnataka Rains: Kodagu District Faces Flood-Like Situation Due to Heavy Rainfall, River Hemavathi and River Cauvery Flow Over Danger Mark; See Pics.

Video of Temple Submerged in Water:

#Watch Karnataka: A temple submerged in water due to overflowing of Hemavathi river in Hassan. The area is receiving heavy downpour from the past few days. pic.twitter.com/vhTzNtGtEz — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2020

Due to incessant showers, most of the rivers in these regions are swollen due to rising inflow. There are reports of landslips in hilly regions of Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru. Flood like situation persists in the border regions of Belagavi district, with rising water levels in Krishna river and its tributaries due to rains in ghat areas of Maharashtra and water being released from the dams there. Monsoon 2020: Country to Witness 'Normal' Rainfall Between 96% to 104% of LPA , Says IMD in Long Range Forecast Weather Update.

In Uttara Kannada and Shivamogga districts also there is a similar situation of swollen rivers and inundation of low lying areas. Water is being released from several dams in the state, including Alamatti and Kabini by opening the gates as inflow has increased. Tungabhadra dam in Hosapete has reached the brim. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a warning of heavy rainfall in Karnataka for next 24-48 hours.

