Bengaluru, August 6: Several districts in Karnataka witnessed flood-like situations following incessant rains in the southern state over the last few days. Normal life has been disrupted in several areas as they continue to reel under severe water-logging and flash floods. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy downpour for today as well, i.e on Thursday. The State Government is closely monitoring the situation as rains are likely to continue till August 8.

Due to heavy rainfall, parts of Kodagu district faced severe waterlogging and flood-like situation. The visuals from Triveni Sangama in Bhagamandala showed the extent of devastation caused to to continues rains in the region. Moreover, a landslide incident was reported from Chikmagalur on Wednesday due to heavy rains. No loss of life or property was reported. The Central Water Commission on Thursday informed that River Hemavathi at Sakleshpur in Hassan district of Karnataka is rising and is above warning level. Meanwhile, River Cauvery at Kudige in Kodagu district has crossed danger level and is rising. Monsoon 2020: Country to Witness 'Normal' Rainfall Between 96% to 104% of LPA , Says IMD in Long Range Forecast Weather Update.

Heavy Rainfall Cripples Normal Life in Karnataka; See Pics:

Karnataka: Heavy rains lashed parts of Udupi district yesterday. The IMD has predicted heavy downpour for today as well. pic.twitter.com/gmknHchsHX — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2020

Karnataka: Different parts of Kodagu district face severe waterlogging and flood-like situation due to incessant heavy rainfall. Visuals from Triveni Sangama in Bhagamandala. (05.08.2020) pic.twitter.com/tDFPghAxkZ — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2020

On Tuesday, the IMD had issued a red alert in Coastal Karnataka and predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places across the state till August 8. The weather agency had said that in South Interior Karnataka, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places including Kodagu, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamoga districts till Saturday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 06, 2020 09:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).