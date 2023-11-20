Kalaburagi, November 20: A Class 2 student, identified as Mahanthamma Shivappa Jamadar, succumbed to severe burn injuries sustained on November 16. During midday meal preparations, the eight-year-old girl fell into a vessel containing hot sambar at Chinamagera government school in Afzalpur taluk, Kalaburagi district, Karnataka. The incident occurred while Mahanthamma played with another girl in the school corridor, accidentally slipping into the boiling sambar vessel.

Despite immediate medical attention at GIMS in Kalaburagi and subsequent transfer to a private hospital, the young girl suffered 50 per cent burn injuries. On Saturday, November 18, she was moved to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru, where she tragically passed away in the early hours of Sunday, November 19. The incident prompted swift action, with the suspension of the school's headmaster, Lalabi Nadaf, and in-charge headmaster, Raju Chavan, both charged with negligence. The head cook, Kasturbai Talakeri, also faced suspension. Karnataka Shocker: School Girl Collapses While Singing National Anthem During Morning Prayers, Dies Before Reaching Hospital.

Reports indicate that Mahanthamma's condition rapidly deteriorated, leading to the decision to shift her to Victoria Hospital. The girl's mother, Sangeetha Shivappa Talawar, filed a complaint, resulting in an FIR against seven individuals, including school staff and education authorities, for their alleged roles in the tragic incident. The complaint highlighted the chaotic situation during lunch, attributing Mahanthamma's fall to the lack of discipline and organisation in managing hungry students. Karnataka Shocker: Food Gets Stuck in Throat, Differently-Abled Boy Dies of Suffocation in Koppal.

District child protection officers visited the school under the directive of Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Taranum, emphasizing the need for a thorough investigation into the tragic event. According to multiple reports, parents had expressed concerns over the lack of crowd control measures during the midday meal, leading to a chaotic situation that ultimately claimed Mahanthamma's life.

