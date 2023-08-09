Chamarajanagar, August 9: In a shocking incident, an SSLC (Class 10) female student collapsed and died while singing the national anthem in a school in Chamarajanagar district, police said on Wednesday. The deceased girl was identified as 15-year-old Pelisa, a student of Nirmala school. The police said that Pelisa collapsed when the morning prayers were happening. Though she was rushed to the hospital, she was declared brought dead. Sudden Heart Attack Death in Gujarat: 17-Year-Old Student Collapses in Class Before Test, Dies of Cardiac Arrest in Rajkot.

Pelisa was an orphan and was staying at the hostel. The body was sent for post mortem and more details are yet to emerge in the case. The police said that they are yet to record the statements of the management of the school and her friends. Sudden Heart Attack After Workout Kills Man in Telangana: 31-Year-Old Dies of Cardiac Arrest Following Gym Session in Khammam, Second Death in Two Days.

The exact cause of death would be ascertained in the post mortem, police said. Further investigation is on.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 09, 2023 04:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).