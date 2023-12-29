Bengaluru, December 29: The skeletons of at least five people were found in a house on Bengaluru Road in Karnataka's Chitradurga district, police said on Friday. The skeletons were found within the Chitradurga Extension Police Station limits in Adhisakti Nagar. State Home Minister G Parameshwara told reporters that he has asked police to carry out an investigation into the incident.

"I have spoken to the SP, IG and other senior officers regarding the incident. I have asked to investigate as to how long they have been there and who they are. It is said that one of their relatives was an executive engineer. I have asked to investigate it...,"he said. Noida: Human Skeleton Found in Drain in Sector 136, Probe Underway.

#Karnataka: 5 #skeletons have been found in a house located on Old Bengaluru Road in Chitradurga. Skeletons suspected to be of individuals aged between 50-80. Forensic team sent to the spot to collect evidence

Locals and relatives claimed the family used to live a completely secluded life as they were facing critical health issues. The family was last seen in June-July 2019. Their house was always locked. Around 2 months ago, the main wooden door was seen broken during the morning walk, but police weren't informed.

According to the police, the scene of the crime suggests that the house has been intruded on multiple times and ransacked. Four skeletons (2 on beds and 2 on the floor) have been found in the sleeping position inside a room, while another one is found in another room, as per police. A Forensic Science Laboratory team from Devengere and a scene of crime officer (SOCOs) were called to the spot to collect evidence. Karnataka Shocker: Minor Girl Trapped and Raped For Over One Year in Kolar; Five Arrested.

According to the people known to the family, including their relatives, prima facie, the skeletons are suspected to be of Jagannath Reddy, retired executive engineer (85); Prema, wife of Jagannath Reddy (80); Trivedi, daughter (62); Krishna alias Babu Reddy, son (60); and Narendra Reddy, son (57).

"The identity of the deceased can be ascertained only after forensic reports and a postmortem in the matter," police said, adding that further investigation is going on.

