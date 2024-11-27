In Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj, a man marked his release from jail with a freestyle dance outside the prison building, as police and officials watched. The man had served additional time due to an unpaid fine, as no one posted bail for him. Despite the pending fine, he was released, and his celebratory dance video has since gone viral on social media. The footage shows him performing energetic moves, drawing mixed reactions online. The unusual celebration outside a jail has sparked amusement and debate over his unique response to regaining freedom. Uttar Pradesh: Revenue Official Suspended After Obscene Audio Recording With Widow Goes Viral on Social Media.

UP Man Celebrates Jail Release with Dance

Happiness of being released from jail. A prisoner shows his happiness with dance moves after being released from Kannauj jail after serving 11 months in prison. pic.twitter.com/Ceeh1IxUNG — Anand Singh (@Anand_Journ) November 27, 2024

