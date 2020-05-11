Kerala Modifies Quarantine Rules For Those Returning From Other States And Countries After Three More Expats Test Positive For Coronavirus, Know Revised Guidelines

Healthcare workers in Kerala (Photo Credits: IANS)

Thiruvananthapuram, May 11: The Kerala government has tweaked quarantine rules for those returning from other states and different parts of the world through special flights under Vande Bharat Mission. The quarantine norms were modified after three more expatriates evacuated from Abu Dhabi tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) on Sunday. Five evacuees have so far contracted the virus.

Earlier, a person returning to Kerala from outside the state was advised to go on 14-day institutional quarantine with a PCR test on the seventh day. Now, the Pinarayi Vijayan government has decided to send all returnees to home quarantine owing to limited facilities at institutions selected for isolating people, Health Minister KK Shailaja said. All those returning to Kerala will be examined on their arrival. Kerala, Goa Implement MHA Order to Allow Opening of Shops With 50% Strength Amid COVID-19 Lockdown.

"Kerala's home quarantine and monitoring had produced good results in the first two phases. The expert committee has suggested this should be continued and the government has approved it" she said. However, if such persons are unable to comply with the home quarantine requirements at home, they can opt for either a paid quarantine at the hotel arranged by government or a government-run institutional quarantine

The home quarantine will be granted only to persons who have a separate room and an attached bathroom in their own dwelling. Local bodies will check the house and facilities available. If the facility is not available, people can either pay for the government-designated hotels or stay in the institutional quarantine Those showing symptoms upon their arrival in Kerala will be immediately hospitalised. A PCR test will be conducted later.

The first evacuation flight from Kuwait carrying 177 passengers along with four kids landed in Kochi on last Saturday. Two returnees had tested positive for coronavirus, signalling a fresh challenge for the Pinarayi Vijayan government which is expected to receive thousands of expatriates in the coming weeks.

Kerala has reported 512 coronavirus cases so far. Of them, 489 cases have been cured and four people have died. There are 19 active cases in the state. As Kerala started receiving stranded people from the Gulf and elsewhere in the country and quarantining them, the number of those under observation rose to 26,000 on Sunday from 14,000 on May 6.