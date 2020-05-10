Out of Seven New COVID-19 Positive Cases in Kerala, 3 Returned from Abu Dhabi

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 10 (ANI): Seven people tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday in Kerala, of which three returned to the State from Abu Dhabi on May 7.Out of the total seven COVID-19 positive people, two from Thrissur and one from Malappuram (total three people) reached the state from Abu Dhabi on May 7. One from Wayanad and one from Ernakulam came from Chennai while two people in Wayanad district got infected through local contact.Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja said that seven new COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state today, taking the total active cases to 20.While four people have recovered today, taking the total number recovered patients to 489.Out of the seven people tested positive today, three patients are from Wayanad, two from Thrissur and one each from Ernakulam and Malappuram districts.Of the four tested negative today, two people are from Kannur district and one each from Palakkad and Kasaragod districts. With this, Kasargod district, which earlier had the most number of patients, became COVID-19 free.So far, 26,712 people are under observation in various districts of the State. Of these, 26,350 are under observation in homes and 362 in hospitals.A total of 135 people were hospitalized today. So far, samples of 37,464 individuals (including the augmented sample) has been sent for inspection.Of the 36,630 samples available, the test results is negative. In addition, as part of Sentinel Surveillance, 3815 samples were collected from priority groups, such as health workers, guest workers, social contacts, and 3525 samples were negative.There are no new hot spots in the State, currently, there are 33 hotspots. (ANI)

