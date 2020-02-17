Two criminals killed in an encounter with Police in Pul Prahladpur area. More details awaited. Kerala Police Deptt refutes reports of beef being omitted from menu.

Mumbai, February 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Arvind Kejriwal for taking oath as Delhi Chief Minister for the third consecutive time. He further extended his wishes to Arvind Kejriwal for his "fruitful tenure" as CM.

The China virus toll reaches 1,765 as new cases rise, the government said. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Delhi talking about liquour ban said, "It should not only be implemented in nearby states but also in the entire country. It was Mahatma Gandhi's wish, he had said liquor destroys lives."

In a tragic incident from West Bengal, two dead and five injured after a portion of an under-construction bridge collapsed in Baishnabnagar, Malda. The injured were admitted to a hospital.

The Unemployment rate in Yogi Adityanath's Uttar Pradesh has increased by 60 percent in the last two years. The state government admitted that there are nearly 34 lakh unemployed persons in the state. The number increased by over 12 lakh since 2018.

