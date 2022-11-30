Bengaluru, November 30: In a tragic incident, a teenage swimmer from Kerala died in mysterious circumstances during a CBSE south zone swimming competition at National Public School in south Bengaluru on Tuesday evening. The deceased was a student of class 12. A case of mysterious death has been registered. Uttar Pradesh: Missing Class 12 Student Found Dead Near School in Mysterious Circumstances in Kanpur.

As per the report published in the Times of India, the deceased was identified as Roshan Rashid, a resident of Mala in Thrissur. He was a student of Dr. Raju Davis International School. He participated in a six-day competition that started on Tuesday at NPS, Agara, Kumbalagodu Road, Tataguni. Reports said that Rashid developed uneasiness after coming out of the pool. Due to his low pulse rate, Rashid was rushed to a nearby hospital. However, Rashid did not respond to the treatment and was shifted to Rajarajeshwari medical college. However, he was declared brought dead at the hospital. Uttar Pradesh: Missing Class 12 Student Found Dead Near School in Mysterious Circumstances in Kanpur.

According to some parents, Rashid could have been electrocuted as there were some live wires near the pool. The post-mortem will reveal the cause of the death. The autopsy will be conducted once Rashid's parents or close family members arrive in Bengaluru by Wednesday, the report added.

