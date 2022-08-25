Mumbai, August 25: In an unfortunate incident, a 24-year-old kickboxer from Arunachal Pradesh breathed his last on Tuesday. The kickboxer was undergoing treatment at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital after he suffered a severe blow to his head in a bout during the national-level kickboxing competition that was held at Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on August 21.

According to a report in the Times of India, the deceased has been identified as Tade. Reports suggest that the young kickboxer from Arunachal Pradesh suffered a hard knock on his head while he was trying to avoid a punch by his opponent. Tade's opponent for the kickboxing match was 21-year-old Kesav Mudel from Maharashtra.

After taking the hit, Tade collapsed in the ring. He was immediately provided first aid and was then rushed to Apollo Hospitals at Thousand Lights. Later, he was shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital where he underwent surgery. Post-surgery, Tade was moved to the intensive care unit (ICU) where he was monitored by doctors. However, the 24-year-old kickboxer passed away without responding to the treatment.

After Tade's demise, Tamil Nadu sports minister Siva V Meyyanathan paid homage to him. Besides, sports officials also paid homage to Tade's body. On Wednesday, Tade's body was handed over to his family members. Post this, the family flew back to Arunachal Pradesh in order to perform Tade's last rites.

This year, the World Association of Kickboxing Organisation (WAKO) India Seniors and Masters National Kickboxing Championship 2022 was held in Chennai from August 18 to 22.

