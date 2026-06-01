Filing an Income Tax Return (ITR) can be confusing for many taxpayers, especially when faced with multiple form options. Whether you are a salaried employee, freelancer, business owner, company, or charitable organisation, choosing the correct ITR form is essential for accurate tax reporting, faster processing, and avoiding compliance issues.

To simplify the filing process, the Income Tax Department has prescribed seven different ITR forms, each designed for specific categories of taxpayers based on their income sources and tax status. Understanding which form applies to you can help ensure a smooth filing experience during the current tax season. ITR Filing 2026: Who Can File ITR-1, ITR-2 and ITR-4? Check New Updates and Due Dates.

What Are Income Tax Return (ITR) Forms?

Income Tax Return (ITR) forms are official documents used by individuals and entities to declare their income, deductions, tax liabilities, and taxes paid during a financial year.

Since taxpayers in India earn income from different sources, including salaries, pensions, businesses, capital gains, house property, and investment, the Income Tax Department has created separate forms to cater to different taxpayer profiles. The objective is to ensure accurate reporting and efficient return processing. Income Tax Return Filing 2026: Why Salaried Employees Should Wait for Form 16.

Know How To Submit Correct ITR Form Based on Income Type

The Income Tax Department has established seven ITR forms, each suited to a specific category of taxpayer. These forms cover individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), professionals, businesses, partnership firms, LLPs, companies, trusts, and charitable institutions.

ITR-1 (Sahaj): For Salaried Individuals

ITR-1, also known as Sahaj, is the most commonly used tax return form. It is designed for individuals with straightforward income sources, such as salary or pension, along with limited additional income. The form is intended to simplify tax filing for taxpayers with relatively simple financial profiles.

ITR-2: For Individuals With Multiple Income Sources

ITR-2 is meant for individuals and HUFs with more complex income structures. It is generally used by taxpayers who earn income from capital gains, multiple house properties, foreign assets, or other sources that cannot be reported through ITR-1.

ITR-3: For Business Owners and Professionals

ITR-3 is applicable to individuals and HUFs who earn income from a business or profession. In addition to business income, the form accommodates income from salary, house property, capital gains, and other sources, making it suitable for professionals, consultants, and entrepreneurs.

ITR-4 (Sugam): For Presumptive Taxation Scheme Taxpayers

ITR-4, also called Sugam, is designed for small taxpayers opting for the presumptive taxation scheme under Sections 44AD, 44ADA, or 44AE of the Income Tax Act. The form simplifies compliance requirements for eligible businesses and professionals with lower turnover and straightforward income patterns.

ITR-5: For Firms, LLPs, AOPs and BOIs

ITR-5 is used by several non-individual entities. This includes partnership firms, Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs), Associations of Persons (AOPs), Bodies of Individuals (BOIs), and certain other organisations that do not fall under other specified ITR categories.

ITR-6: For Taxable Companies

ITR-6 is applicable to companies that are not claiming exemption under Section 11 of the Income Tax Act. It is primarily used by companies that are fully taxable and do not qualify as charitable or religious institutions.

ITR-7: For Trusts, NGOs and Charitable Institutions

ITR-7 is meant for entities required to furnish returns under specific provisions applicable to charitable, religious, educational, political, or research organisations.

Trusts, NGOs, educational institutions, and other eligible organisations generally use this form to comply with tax filing requirements.

Why Choosing the Correct ITR Form Matters

Selecting the right ITR form is an important step in the tax filing process. Filing with an incorrect form can lead to defective returns, processing delays, additional compliance requirements, or difficulties in receiving refunds.

Taxpayers should carefully assess their income sources, business activities, and legal status before choosing the appropriate form. Those with complex financial situations may also consider consulting a tax professional to ensure compliance with Income Tax Department guidelines. As the filing season progresses, understanding the purpose of each ITR form can help taxpayers avoid errors and complete their returns more efficiently.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 12:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).