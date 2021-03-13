In recent times, the demand for IT certification courses has been on an upward trajectory. This increasing demand implies that certification training courses are fast turning out to be one of the most crucial considerations for IT professionals. Even though such programs can be an investment of resources and times, they help in gaining recognition for your specialized skill set or knowledge. This can be important when it comes to landing certain projects or a job in your dream company.

Considering the value that these courses fetch along, it’s important for IT professionals to get trained from a reputed IT certification training institute. Koenig Solutions is one such learning centre that provides state-of-the-art technical training in all popular IT certifications.

The Role of Koenig in Shaping Up a Rewarding Career for IT Aspirants

Koenig Solutions plays a vital role in shaping up a rewarding career for IT aspirants. The IT certifications offered here help professionals validate their job expertise and grasp appropriate skills, thus increasing their value and giving them an extra edge over their peers in the eyes of many IT organisations. Whether it’s for someone who is starting a new career or an industry veteran who wishes to upskill and enhance marketability, Koenig’s IT certifications help them keep pace.

Once an individual completes his course from Koenig Solutions and gets the certification, he has the added advantage of being a more preferred choice of candidate for placement in top companies over his peers, thus increasing the chances of employment. Further, the salaries of certified individuals are higher when compared to that of their non-certified counterparts.

Koenig’s Competitive Advantages and Credentials

The competitive advantages of Koenig lie in its core with 200+ in-house trainers, in-house labs, economies of scale, global talent and fully automated operations. The trainers are fully dedicated, trained well, and equipped with all that is needed to impart the right technical skills to aspiring IT experts. The in-house IT labs are designed to improve flexibility and reduce downtime.

As for its credentials, the key aspects that validate the quality of IT education that is imparted are more than 5 lakh certified students, over 35 partners, 200-plus certified trainers, over a thousand courses, and 25 years of service. Even to this day, Koenig Solutions is one of the most sought-after institutes for IT certification training not only in India but also in many other countries across the globe.

From Failure to Success

Back then, when Koenig Solutions was established in the year 1993 by Rohit Aggarwal, it was an unremarkable training centre in the highly competitive IT training field. Over the years, it had to go through several struggles and short-lived moments of glory. Fast forward 25 years, today, it is a leading IT training firm that serves a global clientele. Besides being an offshore training pioneer, this institute has the largest number of IT trainers in the world.

Talking about their philosophy, Rohit was quoted as saying – “For many years, we have been working to ensure that our customers are the happiest customers. This has been the driving philosophy behind all our efforts.”

Koenig’s Global Empire

Koenig Solutions, which was established as a small IT training institute in a congested area of Delhi, has survived all odds today and won over every external crisis that struck it hard. After a rapid expansion through these years, it has set up a global empire with offices in the USA, the UK, the Middle East, Dubai, Australia, Canada, and many other places. This global presence has made along with its competitive advantages have made it the top IT training service provider in recent times.

Koenig Solutions has long been the leading choice of institute for IT training by individuals, corporates, and governments across the globe. Continuing the same path, it is all set to rule the world shaping up successful IT professionals that can contribute a lot to the technological world.