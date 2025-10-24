Amaravathi, October 24: At least 20 people have been killed in a massive fire that gutted a bus in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool in the early hours of Friday."Deeply pained by the horrific bus fire on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru route near Kurnool. The thought of over 20 innocent passengers losing their lives in such a horrific way is heartbreaking. My prayers are with the victims' families and those battling injuries. No words can ease their pain, but every possible support must reach them without delay," Union Minister of State for Home Affairs said in a post on X platform today.

The Volvo bus of private travel company carrying 41 people, was on its way from Hyderabad to Bengaluru when it was completely gutted near Chinnatekur in Kallur mandal in Kurnool. According to reports, the incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. when the bus caught fire from the front portion, which quickly spread throughout the vehicle. As the flames intensified, 12 passengers managed to escape with minor injuries by breaking open the emergency exit. The injured were shifted to Kurnool Government Hospital for treatment. Kurnool Bus Fire: 20 Dead As ‘Kaveri Travels’ Bus From Bengaluru to Hyderabad Bursts Into Flames After Hitting Bike; Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Condoles Loss of Lives (Pics and Videos).

Heavy rainfall was also reported in the area during the incident. Andhra Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said his government will extend all possible support to the injured and affected families. "I am shocked to learn about the devastating bus fire accident near Chinna Tekur village in Kurnool district. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of those who have lost their loved ones," he posted on X. Following instructions from the BJP State President, PVN Madhav, the BJP leader rushed to the accident site. So far, nine injured passengers are undergoing treatment at the hospital. The bus was completely destroyed in the fire. Greater Noida Bus Fire: Bus Travelling From Ludhiana to Agra Catches Fire on Yamuna Expressway, Cops Suspect Diwali Firecracker Could Have Ignited Blaze in Luggage Kept On Roof (Watch Video).

Bengaluru-Bound Bus Catches Fire in Kurnool

A Volvo bus from #Hyderabad to #Bengaluru caught fire on NH-44 in Kurnool at around 3:30 AM after a two-wheeler hit and got stuck under it. 40+ onboard; around 15 rescued & hospitalised. Around 25+ feared dead, verification underway.#AndhraPradesh https://t.co/j1vyH1Uchz pic.twitter.com/TR6KLKMqPG — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) October 24, 2025

A major tragedy occurred early this morning on the Bengaluru–Hyderabad National Highway (NH-44) in Kurnool district.

Hyderabad–Bengaluru Volvo Bus Catches Fire After Collision

A Volvo bus belonging to Kaleshwaram Travels caught fire and was completely gutted, turning into ashes within minutes. The bus was traveling from Bengaluru to… pic.twitter.com/H1EP29YbRw — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) October 24, 2025

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh | Several people lost their lives after a bus burst into flames near the Chinna Tekur village in Kurnool. Fire tenders and Police are present at the spot. More details awaited pic.twitter.com/JMsDJQpnen — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2025

At least 20 passengers were killed and several injured after a Kaveri Travels bus caught fire near Chinnatekuru village on NH-44 early Friday, Kurnool dist. The bus, traveling from Bengaluru to Hyderabad, went up in flames, after colliding with a motorbike. @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/YEsUd0amA0 — D Surendra Kumar (@Surendra_TNIE) October 24, 2025

Andhra Pradesh CM Condoles Loss of Lives

I am shocked to learn about the devastating bus fire accident near Chinna Tekur village in Kurnool district. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of those who have lost their loved ones. Government authorities will extend all possible support to the injured and… — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) October 24, 2025

Former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed deep shock and grief over the tragic accident in which several passengers were burnt alive when a private travel bus caught fire near Chinnatekur on the outskirts of Kurnool. In a statement, YS Jagan said the incident, involving a bus travelling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru, was extremely distressing and had deeply shaken him. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the horrific accident.YS Jagan urged the government to extend generous financial assistance and support to the bereaved families. He also appealed to the authorities to ensure the best possible medical care for the injured passengers undergoing treatment in hospitals.