Patiala, June 27: A 24-year-old Lance Naik died after drowning in Ladakh’s Shyok river during a rescue operation on Friday. The deceased, identified as Lance Naik Saleem Khan, was a resident of Mardanheri village in Punjab's Patiala district. Lance Naik Saleem Khan, who joined the Indian Army in 2014, belonged to the 58 Engineer Regiment. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh condoled his death.

Khan was setting up ropes in Shyok river for some rescue work when his boat capsized and he drowned, a Punjab government spokesperson said, as reported by The Hindustan Times. The incident took place around 3:20 pm. A pall of gloom descended on Mardaheri village as soon as the news of Khan's death reached on Saturday morning. The mortal remains of the soldier will reach the native village by this evening. Punjab Reopens Hotels, Restaurants, Marriage Halls at 50% Capacity; CM Capt Amarinder Singh Issues SOPs.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh Condoles Lance Naik Saleem Khan:

Saddened to hear about the demise of Lance Naik Saleem Khan in Ladakh. He belonged to Mardaheri village in Patiala district. My sincere condolences to his family. The nation salutes the brave soldier. Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/BPOQjXmKLA — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) June 27, 2020

Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh expressed grief over Khan's death. "Saddened to hear about the demise of Lance Naik Saleem Khan in Ladakh. He belonged to Mardaheri village in Patiala district. My sincere condolences to his family. The nation salutes the brave soldier. Jai Hind!" Singh tweeted. Khan's father, Mangal Deen, was also part of the Indian Army and died around 18 years ago. Khan is survived by his mother and two siblings.

