Chandigarh, June 23: Hotels, restaurants, marriage halls & other hospitality services would reopen in Punjab, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced on Tuesday. The Chief Minister said that while the state reopens in a phased manner, establishments must adhere to SoP and observe full precautions. "Keeping in view concerns of the Industry & MHA instructions, we have decided to reopen hotels, restaurants, marriage halls & other hospitality services at reduced 50% capacity. However, establishments must adhere to SoP and observe full precautions", the Chief Minister said.

On Monday, the Health Ministry lauded the efforts taken by the state government of Punjab to contain the spread of coronavirus. "Punjab has shown good progress in containing the virus spread. The state continues to post a high recovery rate," the ministry said. It added saying that implementing strict containment measures and focusing on managing those who are vulnerable and at a high risk are aiding the recovery of COVID-19 patients in Punjab. Punjab to Impose Stricter Lockdown on Weekends And Holidays, Curfew Passes Mandatory For Travel; Here's How You Can Get E-Pass on COVA App.

New SOPs for Restaurants, Hotels, Marriage Halls in Punjab

Restaurants

According to the order, restaurants are allowed the 'dine-in' facility till 8 pm with 50% occupancy or 50 guests. The management has to comply will all the norms

Hotels

Restaurants in Hotels are allowed to serve food including buffet meals up to 50% of their seating capacity. The bars shall remain closed. However, liquor can be served to the rooms and the restaurants, as permitted under the Excise Policy of the state.

Marriage and Other Social functions:

Marriages and other social functions and 'open air' parties in banquet halls, marriage palaces, hotels and open air venues can be organised up to 50 persons. The number of guests exclusive of the catering staff should not exceed more than 50. The size of the banquet or the venue for 50 people shall at least be 5000 sq feet based on requirement of 10x 10 area for a person for social distancing . The bars shall continue to remain closed. However, liquor can be served at the function as per Excise Policy of the state.

Take a Look at the Order:

The countrywide lockdown in containment zones was extended till June 30, while hospitality services, hotels and shopping malls will be allowed to open from June 8. In May, Singh had announced a four-week extension of the coronavirus lockdown till June 30. The Centre had issued fresh guidelines relaxing the nationwide lockdown after the end of the fourth phase, which ended on May 31.

