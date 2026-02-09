Jalandhar, February 9: A regular day at a private law college in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district turned into a scene of horror on Monday, February 9, when a male student allegedly shot a female classmate dead inside a classroom. The suspect, identified as Prince Raj, a first-year law student, later turned the weapon on himself. Both students have been confirmed dead.

The incident occurred during morning hours while students were gathered for a lecture. According to preliminary reports, the male student approached the victim and, following a brief confrontation, fired multiple shots at close range. The entire act was captured on the college’s CCTV cameras, providing investigators with a clear timeline of the fatal encounter. Punjab Shocker: Man Kills Minor Girl After She Refuses To Have Sex With Him in Khanna, Dumps Body Near Railway Tracks; Arrested.

Shocking Video Shows Student Fatally Shooting Classmate

Really Disturbing..A young man shot dead a student of Law College in Usma village of Tarn Taran and then committed suicide by shooting himself, Women has been identified as Sandeep Kaur, and the man as Prince Raj, a resident of Mallian village in Tarn Taran. pic.twitter.com/6Ujwk32mnd — Garima Srivastav (@JournoGarima) February 9, 2026

Law Student Shoots Female Classmate Dead Before Killing Himself in Tarn Taran

Eyewitnesses stated that the shooting happened suddenly, leaving other students and faculty in a state of shock and panic. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to a nearby hospital by college staff, but was declared dead on arrival by doctors.

A country-made pistol was recovered from the site where the suspect was found. Forensic teams have collected the weapon and shell casings for further examination. Punjab Shocker: 20-Year-Old Man Kills Girlfriend, Dies by Suicide in Bathinda.

The Tarn Taran police have initiated a high-level probe into the incident. Senior officials, including the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), visited the campus to record statements from faculty and fellow students.

"We are currently investigating the motive behind this extreme step," a police spokesperson stated. "Preliminary evidence suggests a personal dispute between the two students, but we are looking into all angles, including how a firearm was smuggled into the educational institution."

The incident has raised serious questions regarding the security protocols at private educational institutions in the region. Classes at the law college have been suspended indefinitely, and counseling services have been offered to the students who witnessed the traumatic event.

The bodies of both deceased have been sent for post-mortem examinations. Authorities are also scrutinising the suspect's mobile phone records to determine if there were prior threats or interactions that could have signaled the impending tragedy.

