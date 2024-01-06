Dehradun, January 6: A shocking incident of animal attack has come to light from Uttarakhand, where a man was ambushed by a big cat. The victim, who reportedly sustained injuries, was allegedly attacked by the leopard near Krishna village on the Yamunotri highway. The alleged animal attack incident took place on Thursday, January 4.

According to a report in the Times of India, the victim has been identified as Laxman Chauhan. As per the report, Chauhan was on his way to Barkot town on a bike with a friend when the leopard ambushed and attacked them. Chauhan, who was riding a pillion, reportedly suffered injuries in the alleged attack. Uttarakhand: Youth Arrested for Killing Cousin over Suspected Illicit Relations, Property Greed.

Local officials said that both Chauhan and the person riding the bike escaped from the leopard's attack and reached a hospital in Barkot for treatment. Soon after the incident came to light, the forest department increased patrolling in the area to locate the big cat.

Speaking about the incident, Abhilasha Singh, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) said that leopard sightings have been occurring for some time. "We have installed trap cameras, but no footage of the big cat has been captured yet," she added. Singh also said that they have asked the revenue department to clear bushes from roadsides and residential areas. Leopard Pounces Upon Dog and Drags It Away in Uttarakhand's Police Station; Spine-Chilling Video Goes Viral .

They have also started the compensation process for the injured. Meanwhile, a leopard that strayed into Harayan's Narsinghpur village on Wednesday, January 3, and reportedly injured a minor boy was captured by forest department officials after seven hours of efforts.

