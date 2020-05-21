Lilyhair: Proudly Supporting Ladies with Alopecia

As people who are passionate about hair styling, at Lilyhair we are proud to work with our clients. Making them look fantastic is our stock and trade, and we love doing what we do on a daily basis. However, one thing that we know that can be tough for some of our clients is combatting hair-related issues.

Our hair can be a huge challenge to care for at the best of times, so when you have a condition to face off against it can be even tougher. For some ladies, though, the battle can feel extremely hard to overcome – that’s why we offer all the support we can.

In 2020 and beyond, Lilyhair has been a constant ally and companion of ladies suffering from alopecia in our local area and beyond. Alopecia is a damaging and hurtful condition that can have a major adverse impact on our personal life and our general self-esteem. As such, we’ve done everything we can to support the beautiful ladies nearby who are fighting this condition day-in, day-out.

We are proud of the fact that we are able to provide ladies with every opportunity to look fantastic every single day. Whether it’s through an ambitious new hair style or one of the free wigs that we give away, we look to always support ladies who are in need of our help.

Supporting ladies with hair problems across the country

One thing that we also know is that many of the ladies who come to our salon are absolute titans; the kind of people that we are honoured to know, and proud to assist. That’s why we also provide free wigs and services to ladies who are suffering from hair loss as a consequence of a serious medical issues, such as suffering from cancer.

Life is hard enough, especially when combating a condition, without having to worry about whether or not your hair looks goods. That’s why at Lilyhair we do everything we can to help the ladies who we serve through advice, information, access to wigs, and support in keeping their hair in the best condition that we can.

I’m a lady facing hair health problems: how can I get help from Lilyhair?

That’s easy – you can join up as part of our Alopecia Support Group today. This group was formed to offer:

Support and assistance in making sure your hair can look tremendous

Advice and information on the best ways to cope with hair loss.

Emotional protection and help in any way that you might need it today.

Free hair products and giveaways to those who are in most in need of our help.

So, if you or anyone else that you know needs help and support looking after and caring for their hair, contact us today. We’ll be happy to help you put in place the building blocks to happier, healthier, fresher hair than ever before.

Want to help someone suffering from alopecia feel better about themselves today? Then now is the time. With our help, together we can make everyone enjoy the unique benefits of lasting hair health!