Liquor Home Delivery in Meghalaya: Government Allows Tipplers to Order Alcohol Online on Health Grounds

New Delhi, March 31: The Meghalaya government has decided to allow home delivery of liquor to those who need it on health grounds. Liquor shops are shut in Meghalaya due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown in view of the coronavirus outbreak. However, the state government has decided to let people purchase alcohol on health grounds. Recently, a similar decision was taken by the Kerala government for tipplers in the state.

"The state government has approved home delivery of liquor on health grounds strictly against medical prescription issued by the registered medical practitioner," a letter, written on Monday by B Syiemlieh, Deputy Secretary, Excise, Registration, Taxation, and Stamps department to Commissioner (Excise) Meghalaya said. A portal will be launched where customers (21 years and above) can upload their medical prescription and order the liquor. Alcohol Withdrawal Management During COVID-19 Pandemic: Struggling to Find Liquor During Lockdown? Here's How to Deal With Withdrawal Symptoms.

The government has allowed bonded warehouses to sell and provide home delivery of liquor till April 14. In Kerala, the Pinarayi Vijayan government has decided to issue special passes for tipplers, who have withdrawal symptoms and doctor's prescription, to purchase liquor from the excise department. The decision was taken after five people committed suicide when they could not find alcohol amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown.

"Following the lockdown and the closure of liquor outlets in the state, there were many instances of social issues including the frustration and suicide tendencies shown by those who used to consume liquor regularly and the state government has decided to initiate steps to resolve the matter," said the order issued by the Kerala government. Those who have physical and mental issues due to withdrawal symptoms could be given liquor in a "controlled" and "prescribed" manner, the order added.

"If such a person gets a prescription from the doctors saying he has withdrawal symptoms, he could be provided with liquor in a controlled manner," the order read. Passes will be issued by the director of Beverages Corporation (BEVCO), which has a monopoly over the retail sale of alcohol in the state.