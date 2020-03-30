Alcohol Withdrawal Management During COVID-19 Pandemic: Struggling to Find Liquor During Lockdown? Here's How to Deal With Withdrawal Symptoms

Alcoholism (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, the government has imposed a total nationwide lockdown with the availability of only essential activities, services and goods. Most of us must have already stocked our groceries for days, but with the non-availability of liquor, some of us are facing heavy withdrawal symptoms. That said, there is a silver lining to this phase: it can be an excellent time to detox your body and kick off the drinking habit for good. But if you are struggling with the dreadful withdrawal symptoms, these tips will help you feel better.

Load up On Fruits and Vegetables

As the alcohol metabolises, your body converts it into sugar. So, if you have been drinking regularly, your body got accustomed to an excessive amount of sugar. Eating lots of healthy fruits and vegetables can help balance the sugar levels in your body. No Blanket Ban on Alcohol During Lockdown, Kerala to Supply Minimum Liquor to Heavy Alcoholics With Withdrawal Symptoms on Doctor's Prescription.

Drink Lots of Liquids

You must drink a lot of water and fluids that contain electrolytes to avoid dehydration and nausea. However, ensure that you stay away from caffeine as it can make you super dehydrated. Coconut water, kokum sharbat and fruit juices can be excellent choices. Coronavirus Outbreak: Drinking Alcohol Will Not Protect You from COVID-19, Says World Health Organisation.

Sweat it Out

Exercise is one of the best coping mechanisms to deal with the depressive symptoms of alcohol. Exercising releases endorphins in your brain that puts you in a peaceful state of mind. So, while you cannot hit the gym, do at home-exercises and take brisk walks in your lobby to improve your mental and emotional well-being.

Practice Deep Breathing Techniques

Deep breathing techniques such as ujjayi breath and nadi shodhan can help you relax by clearing your mind and allowing you to focus on essential things. When you find yourself stressed, breathe in through your nose for four seconds, hold for fore more seconds and breathe out through your mouth for four seconds. This breathing technique will help you reason during withdrawal symptoms.

Listen to Music or Read a Book

Distraction can be a powerful tool to help you divert your mind from the withdrawal symptoms. Read a book, listen to some soothing music or paint to keep yourself busy in times of withdrawal. Even Light Alcohol Consumption May Increase Cancer Risk.

Alcohol withdrawal can be a painful phase, but if you can sail through this phase, you will be able to say goodbye to your drinking habit. So, stay calm and enjoy the detox!