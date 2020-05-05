Liquor Sale in Navi Mumbai Banned Till Further Orders, Hefty Fines to be Imposed in NMMC Area for Violators

Alcohol | Image Used For Representative Purpose Only | (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Navi Mumbai, May 5: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Annasaheb B Misal on Sunday restricted the sale of alcohol in the district amid the coronavirus lockdown. He also briefed about the fines that would be charged from people, if the restrictions are not followed strictly.

In a video message to all the people of Navi Mumbai district, the NMMC commissioner that since Navi Mumbai falls under the Red Zone, alcohol shops have not been given permission to open. Adding more, he said that essentail service offices will keep functioning as usual. Liquor to Be Sold via Coupons in Jaipur to Maintain Social Distancing.

Stating the condition of the district, Misal said that till now 75 containment zones have been identified in NMMC area, among which APMC market has been rectified as one of the crucial area. Citing the monsoon ahead, NMMC commissioner said that emergency civic works shall be done keeping the norms in mind, but private construction work have been restricted.

Among other things, he spoke was of fines that would be charged if lockdown restrictions are broken.

Here hare the charges:

Spitting in public places: Rs 1,000

Not wearing a mask: Rs 500

Social distancing norms violation:

a) Customers: Rs 200

b) Shops: Rs 2000

Action against doctors/hospitals for refusing to treat non-coronavirus patients.

Meanwhile, NMMC commissioner stated that adequate arrangements are being made for employees who have to travel back and forth to Mumbai. Misal said that those employees travelling to Mumbai will not have to come back to Navi Mumbai and will stay in Mumbai only. Adding on, he said that bankers will have to ask the banks to make proper arrangements for them accordingly.