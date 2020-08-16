Chennai, August 16: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami-led state government on Sunday announced on that Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) shops will be opened in the areas under the jurisdiction of Chennai Metropolitan Police from Tuesday, i.e. August 18. Tipplers have been ordered to follow COVID-19 guidelines.

Confirming about the news, AIADMK took to Twitter and wrote, "TASMAC shops to reopen in Chennai from August 18." The ruling party also shared the press release issued by TASMAC management. According to the new notification, the TASMAC stores will be open from 10 am to 7 pm and only 500 tokens will be issued to customers at one store per day. Liquor Sale in Tamil Nadu to Begin From Tomorrow, TASMAC Outlets to Issue Tokens, Wearing Mask Mandatory For Tipplers.

Here's the tweet by AIADMK:

Earlier on May 15, the state government had issued similar order regarding re-opening of state-run TASMAC outlets, except for Chennai, Thiruvallur, malls and containment zones. It had stated that the token system needs to be followed for sales at TASMAC (liquor) shops and only 500 tokens will be issued per day. Wearing masks and following social distancing norms were made mandatory.

Though the permission for selling liquor at TASMAC stores in Chennai Metropolitan region has been granted, barred malls and liquor stores in disease-controlled areas to operate. Social distancing norms have been made mandatory for tipplers to follow.

