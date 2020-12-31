Mumbai, December 31: A male nurse from San Diego in US state California tested positive for coronavirus eight days after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, developed by US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer in collaboration with German biotech company BioNTech.

Maharashtra Government extended lockdown restrictions in the state till January 31, 2021, to prevent the spread of COVID-19. There will be no New Year party in Mumbai this time as the civic body has imposed a night curfew (11 pm to 6 am) up to January 5, 2021.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner issued prohibitory orders from 1800 hrs on December 31 to 0600 hrs on January 1, 2021. Gathering of 5 or more people and celebration of a new year in public prohibited. Hotels, malls, restaurants, clubs, pubs etc shall not organise any special events.

In order to control the spread of Covid-19, it is mandatory for devotees coming to the Magh Mela, Prayagraj and Sant Samagam, Mathura and other fairs to bring negative test report conducted within 5 days, informed Government of Uttar Pradesh.

Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.