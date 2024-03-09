Mumbai, March 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Sela Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh today. The Rs 825-crore tunnel, which connects Tezpur to Tawang, bordering China, will cut the journey distance by more than eight kilometres and the travel time by an hour. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been fielded from the Wayanad seat in Kerala for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The party released its first list of 39 candidates for the elections on Friday. Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal announced the first list of candidates on Friday, a day after the party's Central Election Committee (CEC) held a meeting.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar exuded confidence that India will have a stable government for 15 years, even longer, on Friday, as he highlighted how long-term political stability helps a government make "bold" decisions. Jaishankar, speaking at the Nikkei Forum on India-Japan Special Strategic Partnership here, said a reformist and visionary leadership backed by a strong political mandate, which in a democracy means having a majority in Parliament, results in "bold decision making".

A 22-year-old student was sentenced to death by a court in Pakistan while a 17-year-old was sent to jail for life on charges of blasphemy over WhatsApp messages, reported BBC. The judges of the court in Pakistan's Punjab Province said the 22-year-old was sentenced to death for preparing photos and videos which contained allegedly derogatory words about Prophet Muhammad and his wives. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Asif Ali Zardari is set to be the next president of the country, adding that there will be "strong coordination" between them.

In his final State of the Union address before the November presidential election, US President Joe Biden declared that the United States is taking a stand against China's unfair economic practices and working to strengthen partnerships with allies such as India. Media magnate Rupert Murdoch is not giving up on love—even at age 92. Murdoch announced on Thursday that he plans to wed his girlfriend, Elena Zhukova, in June, The New York Times reported. Murdoch has been married four times before.