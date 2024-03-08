Punjab Province Court has sentenced a 22-year-old student to death on charges of blasphemy over Whatsapp messages in Pakistan. The court said he had shared blasphemous photos and videos with the intention to outrage the religious feelings of Muslim Community. A 17-year-old was sentenced to life imprisonment as part of the same case. Blasphemy is punishable by death in Pakistan. Pakistan Shocker: 12-Year-Old House Help Girl ‘Tortured to Death’ by Her Employers in Sargodha.

Student Sentenced to Death on Charges of Blasphemy

