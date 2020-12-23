Sheena Bora murder case: Accused Indrani Mukerjea has filed an application before special CBI court in Mumbai, seeking exemption from wearing convict's uniform (green saree) in prison. The court has asked Byculla Jail to file a reply on the application.
15 employees of IFFCO plant at Phoolpur fall ill following gas leakage, admitted to hospital: Prayagraj DM Bhanu Chandra Goswami.
Two persons have died in a gas leakage at IFFCO (Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited) plant in Phoolpur. A plant unit has been closed. The gas leakage has stopped now: Prayagraj DM Bhanu Chandra Goswami.
A thick layer of fog engulfs the national capital; visuals from Jhansi Road and Dayabasti.Delhi is likely to record minimum of 4 degrees Celsius temperature today, according to IMD.
#WATCH | Delhi: A thick layer of fog engulfs the national capital; visuals from Jhansi Road and Dayabasti.
Mumbai, December 23: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson may not attend India's Republic Day 2021 event, as the new variant of COVID-19 has aggravated the health crisis across the UK. Johnson was earlier this month, invited by the Indian government as the chief guest of the 71st Republic Day parade, scheduled on January 26.
On Tuesday, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced that board exams for the academic year ending in 2021, including the Class 10th and 12th CBSE exams, will not be held in January or February amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Indian government on Tuesday said that the new strain of coronavirus, which has been detected in the United Kingdom, has not been seen in India. The new strain of coronavirus is said to up to 70 percent more transmissible than the original version.
