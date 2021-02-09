Mumbai, February 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden on Monday discussed their shared priorities and emphasised their commitment to a rules-based international order in their first phone conversation since the American leader assumed office.

The Maharashtra government on Monday decided to launch a probe into tweets of celebrities, including Bharat Ratna recipient Lata Mangeshkar and Sachin Tendulkar, in support of farm laws. The Uddhav Thackeray-led government would investigate whether these celebrities tweeted due to pressure from the Centre.

Prime Minister Modi and Afghanistan President Ghani to hold summit-level talks today. India and Afghanistan likely to sign agreement on Shahtoot dam, which will provide clean drinking water to 2 million people of Kabul and will also be used for irrigation.

In connection with the Uttarakhand glacier burst, the operation was carried out the entire night and is under progress. "A lot of debris has been removed. We have not been able to establish any contact till now", said Aparna Kumar, DIG Sector HQ, ITBP Dehradun.

