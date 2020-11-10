Mumbai, November 10: In one of the biggest news of today, vote counting of votes for 243 Bihar Assembly seats to begin at 8 am today. According to the exit poll prediction, the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan is headed for a clean win at the Bihar Assembly elections 2020. It could also be a tight race between the NDA and the Opposition alliance with the latter having an edge in Bihar. Some exit polls are also indicating a hung house.

US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and German biotech firm BioNTech said their coronavirus vaccine was more than 90 percent effective in preventing coronavirus among those without evidence of prior infection.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee wrote to PM Narendra Modi saying, "Amendments in Essential Commodities Act are seriously encouraging hoarders in hoarding and profiteering on essential items like potatoes & onions resulting into price rise and suffering to consumers."

