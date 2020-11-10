Manipur records 219 new COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths today.Total number of positive cases stand at 20,777 including 17,534 recoveries, 3,043 active cases, and 200 deaths: State Health Department.
BJP wins 6 and Samajwadi Party wins 1 seat in UttarPradesh ByPolls 2020. Polling was held on 7 seats.
BJP wins all the eight seats that were in the fray, in Gujarat By Polls 2020.
Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha win one seat each in Jharkhand by-election. Polling was done for two seats.
Only green crackers shall be permitted for sale/use in Jammu & Srinagar. Use/bursting of green crackers is allowed from 8 pm to 10 pm on Diwali & Gurupurab, from 6 am to 8 am on Chhatt Puja & from 11:55 pm to 12:30 am on the eve of Christmas & New Year: Jammu & Kashmir Government.
BJP wins both the seats - RR Nagar and Sira - in Karnataka Bypolls.
Punjab Government allows the reopening of bars in hotels, shopping malls, and multiplexes located in areas outside containment zones in the State.
Election Commission while addressing the media in the evening informed that the results of Bihar Election Results will come till late night.
Punjab: Stubble burning continues in Amritsar; visuals from Wadala village."Instead of blaming farmers, the government needs to find a permanent solution to the problem of stubble burning," says a farmer.
Mumbai, November 10: In one of the biggest news of today, vote counting of votes for 243 Bihar Assembly seats to begin at 8 am today. According to the exit poll prediction, the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan is headed for a clean win at the Bihar Assembly elections 2020. It could also be a tight race between the NDA and the Opposition alliance with the latter having an edge in Bihar. Some exit polls are also indicating a hung house.
US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and German biotech firm BioNTech said their coronavirus vaccine was more than 90 percent effective in preventing coronavirus among those without evidence of prior infection.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee wrote to PM Narendra Modi saying, "Amendments in Essential Commodities Act are seriously encouraging hoarders in hoarding and profiteering on essential items like potatoes & onions resulting into price rise and suffering to consumers."
Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.